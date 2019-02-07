Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-7-5-8
(six, seven, five, eight)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-7-5-8
(six, seven, five, eight)
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Evening' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton HeraldSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments