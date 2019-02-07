FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
20-28-50-51-60, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty, twenty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
1-1
(one, one)
6-1
(six, one)
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
6-7-5-8
(six, seven, five, eight)
4-8-8-6
(four, eight, eight, six)
4-5-8-0-0
(four, five, eight, zero, zero)
4-8-5-0-6
(four, eight, five, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
