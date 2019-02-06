FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-16-17-20-31
(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one)
03-34-36-59-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
(three, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
9-7
(nine, seven)
7-9
(seven, nine)
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
3-2-3-7
(three, two, three, seven)
9-7-1-5
(nine, seven, one, five)
3-3-0-6-3
(three, three, zero, six, three)
2-2-7-0-8
(two, two, seven, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
Comments