FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-17-33-39-40, Cash Ball: 4
(three, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
7-9
(seven, nine)
7-2
(seven, two)
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
9-7-1-0
(nine, seven, one, zero)
8-8-9-5
(eight, eight, nine, five)
0-7-4-4-0
(zero, seven, four, four, zero)
2-6-1-2-3
(two, six, one, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
