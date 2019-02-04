Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 04, 2019 10:18 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-17-33-39-40, Cash Ball: 4

(three, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

7-9

(seven, nine)

7-2

(seven, two)

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

9-7-1-0

(nine, seven, one, zero)

8-8-9-5

(eight, eight, nine, five)

0-7-4-4-0

(zero, seven, four, four, zero)

2-6-1-2-3

(two, six, one, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

