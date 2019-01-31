Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-9-8-5-2
(zero, nine, eight, five, two)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-9-8-5-2
(zero, nine, eight, five, two)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
FL Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments