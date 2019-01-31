Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 11:08 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

14-16-26-39-56, Cash Ball: 4

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

0-5

(zero, five)

0-0

(zero, zero)

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

9-2-3-0

(nine, two, three, zero)

8-3-5-0

(eight, three, five, zero)

0-9-8-5-2

(zero, nine, eight, five, two)

5-5-0-8-0

(five, five, zero, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

