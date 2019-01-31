FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
14-16-26-39-56, Cash Ball: 4
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
0-5
(zero, five)
0-0
(zero, zero)
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
9-2-3-0
(nine, two, three, zero)
8-3-5-0
(eight, three, five, zero)
0-9-8-5-2
(zero, nine, eight, five, two)
5-5-0-8-0
(five, five, zero, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
Comments