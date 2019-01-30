Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 11:14 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

4-9

(four, nine)

0-9

(zero, nine)

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

6-3-6

(six, three, six)

3-0-2-6

(three, zero, two, six)

0-2-8-9

(zero, two, eight, nine)

5-7-7-0-1

(five, seven, seven, zero, one)

4-2-0-6-6

(four, two, zero, six, six)

02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

  Comments  