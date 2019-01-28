FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
22-24-26-42-51, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
08-09-13-16-25
(eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
0-9
(zero, nine)
0-9
(zero, nine)
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
1-9-8-9
(one, nine, eight, nine)
6-7-2-0
(six, seven, two, zero)
5-9-0-1-2
(five, nine, zero, one, two)
8-9-7-6-9
(eight, nine, seven, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
