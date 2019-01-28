Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 28, 2019 11:46 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

22-24-26-42-51, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)

08-09-13-16-25

(eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

0-9

(zero, nine)

0-9

(zero, nine)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

1-9-8-9

(one, nine, eight, nine)

6-7-2-0

(six, seven, two, zero)

5-9-0-1-2

(five, nine, zero, one, two)

8-9-7-6-9

(eight, nine, seven, six, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

