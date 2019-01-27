Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2019 01:52 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-1-1-0-7

(nine, one, one, zero, seven)

  Comments  