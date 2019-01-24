FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
13-34-36-49-55, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-five; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
1-8
(one, eight)
6-8
(six, eight)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
1-1-8-3
(one, one, eight, three)
7-0-8-0
(seven, zero, eight, zero)
6-3-9-7-3
(six, three, nine, seven, three)
2-2-5-1-0
(two, two, five, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
