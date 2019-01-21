FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-08-27-28-32, Cash Ball: 4
(four, eight, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
7-4
(seven, four)
3-3
(three, three)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
4-7-0-5
(four, seven, zero, five)
8-1-0-9
(eight, one, zero, nine)
5-6-8-2-0
(five, six, eight, two, zero)
0-3-3-3-8
(zero, three, three, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
Comments