Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-7-7-3-4
(two, seven, seven, three, four)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-7-7-3-4
(two, seven, seven, three, four)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments