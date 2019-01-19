Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-1-1
(eight, one, one)
FL Lottery.
