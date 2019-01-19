Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2019 01:58 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-5-8-9-2

(one, five, eight, nine, two)

