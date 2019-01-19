Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 19, 2019 12:41 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-03-08-11-29

(one, three, eight, eleven, twenty-nine)

11-13-40-44, Lucky Ball: 15

(eleven, thirteen, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

02-43-48-62-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(two, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

6-9

(six, nine)

8-7

(eight, seven)

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

5-4-1-3

(five, four, one, three)

7-7-6-2

(seven, seven, six, two)

5-2-7-2-3

(five, two, seven, two, three)

4-2-1-7-9

(four, two, one, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

  Comments  