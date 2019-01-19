FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-03-08-11-29
(one, three, eight, eleven, twenty-nine)
11-13-40-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(eleven, thirteen, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
02-43-48-62-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(two, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
6-9
(six, nine)
8-7
(eight, seven)
5-8-6
(five, eight, six)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
5-4-1-3
(five, four, one, three)
7-7-6-2
(seven, seven, six, two)
5-2-7-2-3
(five, two, seven, two, three)
4-2-1-7-9
(four, two, one, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
