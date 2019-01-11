FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-05-31-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(four, five, thirty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
3-0
(three, zero)
4-2
(four, two)
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
5-8-8-5
(five, eight, eight, five)
8-8-5-6
(eight, eight, five, six)
5-5-7-5-6
(five, five, seven, five, six)
7-2-2-0-7
(seven, two, two, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
