FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 11, 2019 11:09 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-05-31-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(four, five, thirty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

3-0

(three, zero)

4-2

(four, two)

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

5-2-4

(five, two, four)

5-8-8-5

(five, eight, eight, five)

8-8-5-6

(eight, eight, five, six)

5-5-7-5-6

(five, five, seven, five, six)

7-2-2-0-7

(seven, two, two, zero, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

