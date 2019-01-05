Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 11:10 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

3-9

(three, nine)

1-3

(one, three)

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

9-5-1-8

(nine, five, one, eight)

4-4-4-9

(four, four, four, nine)

6-7-4-9-0

(six, seven, four, nine, zero)

1-0-6-3-9

(one, zero, six, three, nine)

03-07-15-27-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  