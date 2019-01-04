FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
1-8
(one, eight)
4-3
(four, three)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
5-5-8-4
(five, five, eight, four)
7-1-0-5
(seven, one, zero, five)
9-8-3-3-2
(nine, eight, three, three, two)
5-9-2-5-7
(five, nine, two, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
