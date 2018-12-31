FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
18-28-39-46-54, Cash Ball: 2
(eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
3-7
(three, seven)
1-7
(one, seven)
6-2-8
(six, two, eight)
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
5-8-9-9
(five, eight, nine, nine)
5-7-5-9
(five, seven, five, nine)
9-7-1-7-8
(nine, seven, one, seven, eight)
2-2-5-1-5
(two, two, five, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
