FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 31, 2018 10:24 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

18-28-39-46-54, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

3-7

(three, seven)

1-7

(one, seven)

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

5-8-9-9

(five, eight, nine, nine)

5-7-5-9

(five, seven, five, nine)

9-7-1-7-8

(nine, seven, one, seven, eight)

2-2-5-1-5

(two, two, five, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

