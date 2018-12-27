Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 27, 2018 10:13 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-07-36-50-52, Cash Ball: 4

(one, seven, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-two; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

7-0

(seven, zero)

7-2

(seven, two)

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

4-9-8-6

(four, nine, eight, six)

7-2-6-2

(seven, two, six, two)

0-0-7-4-3

(zero, zero, seven, four, three)

5-4-0-1-9

(five, four, zero, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

