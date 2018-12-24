Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-7-5-1-6
(zero, seven, five, one, six)
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-7-5-1-6
(zero, seven, five, one, six)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments