Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 11:09 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

3-5

(three, five)

4-0

(four, zero)

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

0-0-5-3

(zero, zero, five, three)

5-0-1-4

(five, zero, one, four)

6-9-5-1-7

(six, nine, five, one, seven)

7-4-7-4-4

(seven, four, seven, four, four)

21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

  Comments  