Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-4-0-8
(seven, four, zero, eight)
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-4-0-8
(seven, four, zero, eight)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Evening' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments