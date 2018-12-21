FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(ten, thirteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
4-9
(four, nine)
8-7
(eight, seven)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
7-4-0-8
(seven, four, zero, eight)
6-3-3-0
(six, three, three, zero)
8-2-1-6-4
(eight, two, one, six, four)
3-4-3-6-0
(three, four, three, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $281 million
