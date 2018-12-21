Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 21, 2018 11:09 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(ten, thirteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

4-9

(four, nine)

8-7

(eight, seven)

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

7-4-0-8

(seven, four, zero, eight)

6-3-3-0

(six, three, three, zero)

8-2-1-6-4

(eight, two, one, six, four)

3-4-3-6-0

(three, four, three, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $281 million

  Comments  