Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
2-0
(two, zero)
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
2-0
(two, zero)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
FL Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments