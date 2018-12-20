Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 20, 2018 10:23 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-29-30-40-47, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-nine, thirty, forty, forty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $305 million

2-0

(two, zero)

7-0

(seven, zero)

6-4-9

(six, four, nine)

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

3-3-5-8

(three, three, five, eight)

8-3-0-0

(eight, three, zero, zero)

4-5-7-7-9

(four, five, seven, seven, nine)

5-9-4-0-8

(five, nine, four, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $281 million

