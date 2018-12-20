FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
04-29-30-40-47, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-nine, thirty, forty, forty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $305 million
2-0
(two, zero)
7-0
(seven, zero)
6-4-9
(six, four, nine)
0-2-8
(zero, two, eight)
3-3-5-8
(three, three, five, eight)
8-3-0-0
(eight, three, zero, zero)
4-5-7-7-9
(four, five, seven, seven, nine)
5-9-4-0-8
(five, nine, four, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $281 million
