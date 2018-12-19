FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-08-24-27-33
(six, eight, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
04-10-21-30, Lucky Ball: 3
(four, ten, twenty-one, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
13-22-32-60-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
9-9
(nine, nine)
4-2
(four, two)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
9-5-2-2
(nine, five, two, two)
6-5-9-1
(six, five, nine, one)
5-0-9-4-4
(five, zero, nine, four, four)
0-9-0-9-3
(zero, nine, zero, nine, three)
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
Comments