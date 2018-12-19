Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 19, 2018 12:29 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

06-08-24-27-33

(six, eight, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

04-10-21-30, Lucky Ball: 3

(four, ten, twenty-one, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

13-22-32-60-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

9-9

(nine, nine)

4-2

(four, two)

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

9-5-2-2

(nine, five, two, two)

6-5-9-1

(six, five, nine, one)

5-0-9-4-4

(five, zero, nine, four, four)

0-9-0-9-3

(zero, nine, zero, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

  Comments  