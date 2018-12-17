Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 17, 2018 10:23 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

09-19-21-44-50, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, nineteen, twenty-one, forty-four, fifty; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $284 million

7-2

(seven, two)

7-2

(seven, two)

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

3-7-5

(three, seven, five)

1-5-8-1

(one, five, eight, one)

2-5-4-9

(two, five, four, nine)

2-3-3-8-3

(two, three, three, eight, three)

0-4-2-9-4

(zero, four, two, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

