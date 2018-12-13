FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
04-11-18-23-47, Cash Ball: 2
(four, eleven, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
8-2
(eight, two)
0-1
(zero, one)
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
7-2-3
(seven, two, three)
5-2-1-9
(five, two, one, nine)
4-5-5-1
(four, five, five, one)
5-0-0-2-7
(five, zero, zero, two, seven)
8-1-8-9-3
(eight, one, eight, nine, three)
Estimated jackpot: $246 million
