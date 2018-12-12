Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 12, 2018 12:41 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-06-16-19-36

(five, six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-six)

12-25-36-47, Lucky Ball: 4

(twelve, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

04-38-39-54-59, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

6-8

(six, eight)

7-8

(seven, eight)

6-7-9

(six, seven, nine)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

7-6-2-9

(seven, six, two, nine)

8-4-5-1

(eight, four, five, one)

3-4-0-5-8

(three, four, zero, five, eight)

6-4-6-0-8

(six, four, six, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $230 million

  Comments  