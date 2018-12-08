Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 08, 2018 01:41 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

19-24-26-32-33

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

03-15-32-47, Lucky Ball: 7

(three, fifteen, thirty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

04-10-20-33-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(four, ten, twenty, thirty-three, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

4-6

(four, six)

0-1

(zero, one)

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

6-4-8-1

(six, four, eight, one)

8-0-1-5

(eight, zero, one, five)

4-5-1-3-7

(four, five, one, three, seven)

2-4-5-5-3

(two, four, five, five, three)

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

  Comments  