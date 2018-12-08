FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
19-24-26-32-33
(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
03-15-32-47, Lucky Ball: 7
(three, fifteen, thirty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
04-10-20-33-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(four, ten, twenty, thirty-three, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
4-6
(four, six)
0-1
(zero, one)
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
6-4-8-1
(six, four, eight, one)
8-0-1-5
(eight, zero, one, five)
4-5-1-3-7
(four, five, one, three, seven)
2-4-5-5-3
(two, four, five, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $217 million
Comments