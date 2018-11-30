FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-05-09-11-25
(one, five, nine, eleven, twenty-five)
03-13-22-25, Lucky Ball: 7
(three, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
25-28-40-43-63, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-three; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
6-3
(six, three)
2-1
(two, one)
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
8-9-5-6
(eight, nine, five, six)
9-6-2-7
(nine, six, two, seven)
3-5-3-7-2
(three, five, three, seven, two)
4-3-0-8-7
(four, three, zero, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
Comments