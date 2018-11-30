Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

November 30, 2018 11:58 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-05-09-11-25

(one, five, nine, eleven, twenty-five)

03-13-22-25, Lucky Ball: 7

(three, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)

25-28-40-43-63, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-three; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

6-3

(six, three)

2-1

(two, one)

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

8-9-5-6

(eight, nine, five, six)

9-6-2-7

(nine, six, two, seven)

3-5-3-7-2

(three, five, three, seven, two)

4-3-0-8-7

(four, three, zero, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

  Comments  