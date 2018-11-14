FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-04-06-14-25
(two, four, six, fourteen, twenty-five)
04-33-34-39, Lucky Ball: 3
(four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
34-46-57-65-69, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-four, forty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
8-0
(eight, zero)
4-5
(four, five)
7-0-3
(seven, zero, three)
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
5-9-7-3
(five, nine, seven, three)
6-8-9-4
(six, eight, nine, four)
7-7-7-2-5
(seven, seven, seven, two, five)
4-3-1-6-1
(four, three, one, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
