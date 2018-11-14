Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

November 14, 2018 12:28 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-04-06-14-25

(two, four, six, fourteen, twenty-five)

04-33-34-39, Lucky Ball: 3

(four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

34-46-57-65-69, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-four, forty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

8-0

(eight, zero)

4-5

(four, five)

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

5-9-7-3

(five, nine, seven, three)

6-8-9-4

(six, eight, nine, four)

7-7-7-2-5

(seven, seven, seven, two, five)

4-3-1-6-1

(four, three, one, six, one)

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

