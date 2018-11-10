FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-17-18-22-26
(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
12-24-31-35, Lucky Ball: 17
(twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
08-14-27-57-67, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4
(eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: four)
2-1
(two, one)
1-2
(one, two)
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
1-7-5
(one, seven, five)
5-1-0-6
(five, one, zero, six)
7-4-3-7
(seven, four, three, seven)
4-9-8-3-5
(four, nine, eight, three, five)
0-3-3-1-3
(zero, three, three, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
