Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

November 10, 2018 12:28 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-17-18-22-26

(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

12-24-31-35, Lucky Ball: 17

(twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

08-14-27-57-67, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4

(eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: four)

2-1

(two, one)

1-2

(one, two)

6-7-9

(six, seven, nine)

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

5-1-0-6

(five, one, zero, six)

7-4-3-7

(seven, four, three, seven)

4-9-8-3-5

(four, nine, eight, three, five)

0-3-3-1-3

(zero, three, three, one, three)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million

  Comments  