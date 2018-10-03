Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

October 03, 2018 02:47 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

07-14-19-23-31

(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

05-08-42-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(five, eight, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

02-22-29-31-34, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

3-0

(three, zero)

3-5

(three, five)

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

1-5-1-0

(one, five, one, zero)

1-5-6-6

(one, five, six, six)

5-2-6-3-0

(five, two, six, three, zero)

6-2-8-9-0

(six, two, eight, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

