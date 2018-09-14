FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
21-26-42-51-59, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
01-03-09-17-29
(one, three, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
9-0
(nine, zero)
8-5
(eight, five)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
9-3-2-9
(nine, three, two, nine)
7-4-7-8
(seven, four, seven, eight)
6-9-2-4-2
(six, nine, two, four, two)
9-7-3-2-8
(nine, seven, three, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
