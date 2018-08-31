FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-03-08-16-20
(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty)
15-22-23-34, Lucky Ball: 17
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.75 million
07-18-29-32-45, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
1-5
(one, five)
0-8
(zero, eight)
1-8-4
(one, eight, four)
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
7-9-1-4
(seven, nine, one, four)
9-9-6-2
(nine, nine, six, two)
4-1-5-3-0
(four, one, five, three, zero)
5-8-5-3-2
(five, eight, five, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments