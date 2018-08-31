Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

August 31, 2018 11:52 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-03-08-16-20

(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty)

15-22-23-34, Lucky Ball: 17

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $1.75 million

07-18-29-32-45, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

1-5

(one, five)

0-8

(zero, eight)

1-8-4

(one, eight, four)

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

7-9-1-4

(seven, nine, one, four)

9-9-6-2

(nine, nine, six, two)

4-1-5-3-0

(four, one, five, three, zero)

5-8-5-3-2

(five, eight, five, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

