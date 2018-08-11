FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-09-31-39-42-51
(five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
04
(four)
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
2-9
(two, nine)
8-4
(eight, four)
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
6-6-8-7
(six, six, eight, seven)
4-7-1-6
(four, seven, one, six)
4-5-7-0-1
(four, five, seven, zero, one)
3-2-1-2-0
(three, two, one, two, zero)
05-43-56-62-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
