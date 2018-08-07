Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 11:59 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

11-12-17-30-36

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, thirty, thirty-six)

07-18-35-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(seven, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

02-13-15-21-62, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 5

(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: five)

5-0

(five, zero)

6-4

(six, four)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

5-1-0-2

(five, one, zero, two)

1-0-2-0

(one, zero, two, zero)

4-1-9-4-1

(four, one, nine, four, one)

2-4-9-9-8

(two, four, nine, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $223 million

