Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

July 25, 2018 12:17 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-07-12-18-19

(two, seven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen)

19-24-35-41, Lucky Ball: 16

(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-one; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(one, two, four, nineteen, twenty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

4-2

(four, two)

8-8

(eight, eight)

1-2-0

(one, two, zero)

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

5-0-8-0

(five, zero, eight, zero)

2-2-9-6

(two, two, nine, six)

9-8-0-0-3

(nine, eight, zero, zero, three)

2-9-0-5-9

(two, nine, zero, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

  Comments  