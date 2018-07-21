FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-07-19-20-33
(two, seven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-three)
15-18-31-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
01-14-30-44-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(one, fourteen, thirty, forty-four, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
4-3
(four, three)
3-0
(three, zero)
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
9-0-3-5
(nine, zero, three, five)
9-1-4-0
(nine, one, four, zero)
9-2-8-6-0
(nine, two, eight, six, zero)
0-3-9-6-6
(zero, three, nine, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
Comments