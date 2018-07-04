FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
12-27-28-29-36
(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
11-14-24-30, Lucky Ball: 5
(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
13-35-45-49-68, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $256 million
9-8
(nine, eight)
3-0
(three, zero)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
3-1-5
(three, one, five)
0-7-2-7
(zero, seven, two, seven)
5-2-5-9
(five, two, five, nine)
7-7-9-3-7
(seven, seven, nine, three, seven)
0-4-9-4-6
(zero, four, nine, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
