Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

July 04, 2018 01:05 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

12-27-28-29-36

(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

11-14-24-30, Lucky Ball: 5

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

13-35-45-49-68, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

9-8

(nine, eight)

3-0

(three, zero)

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

0-7-2-7

(zero, seven, two, seven)

5-2-5-9

(five, two, five, nine)

7-7-9-3-7

(seven, seven, nine, three, seven)

0-4-9-4-6

(zero, four, nine, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

