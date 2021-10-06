Traffic

Bradenton woman in critical condition after car accident, 2 toddlers also injured

10/6/21 -- A car wreck near the intersection of 75th Street West and 29th Avenue West in Bradenton resulted in injuries.
A 27-year-old Bradenton woman sustained critical injuries after her vehicle hit a tree, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Two children, ages 1 and 2, were also injured. The 2 year old suffered serious injuries and the 1 year old had minor injuries, the FHP report said.

The woman, whose identity was not made public, was traveling north on 75th Street West in Bradenton on Tuesday when her sedan moved from the inside lane to the outside lane north of 34th Avenue West, the FHP report said. At that point, her vehicle collided with an SUV, which redirected her car into the median and hit a tree, according to FHP.

The sedan then reentered travel lanes in front of the SUV, which hit the left side of the sedan and it came to rest in the northbound inside lane of 75th Street West, according to FHP.

The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Bradenton man, had minor injuries, the news release stated. Both drivers and the two passengers in the sedan were wearing seatbelts or child restraints, FHP’s report said.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 10:58 AM.

