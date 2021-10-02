At least 49 Kentucky public school workers dead from COVID

Another Kentucky public school employee died of COVID-19 this past week, bringing the total to at least 49, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The educator’s group Kentucky 120 United has been tracking the deaths of public school workers from pre-K to 12th grade. The most recent victim of the pandemic was Kimberly Williamson, an elementary substitute instructional assistant and substitute custodian in the Pike County schools.

She most often worked at Feds Creek Elementary School, district officials said. Williamson also worked as a housekeeper at a hospital in Grundy, Virginia.

The 46-year-old was a mother of two was engaged to be married. She had one grandchild and another on the way.

“My heart is shattered,” Williamson's mother, mother Darlene Wolford, said.

Williamson became faint in late August while working at Feds Creek and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Principal Darin Stiltner said. She was on a ventilator for 25 days, her brother, Brett Williamson said.

Williamson is a Pike County school bus driver who had COVID-19 at the same time as his sister but was vaccinated and recovered.

“I would encourage people to get the vaccine,” he said. ”She wasn’t vaccinated.”

Kimberly Williamson had an autoimmune disorder, her family said.

“Everybody that knew her, they loved her,” Williamson said. “She always came to work with a smile and did anything she was asked to do.”