FedEx Forum extends mask policy for Grizzlies, Memphis games

FedEx Forum will continue requiring face masks everyone attending basketball games for NBA Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers games and other arena events regardless of vaccination status through the end of October.

Wednesday’s announcement follows Shelby County’s health directive continuing its mask mandate. A release stated that unvaccinated spectators 12 years and older must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours allowed to attend before Grizzlies and Tigers games, starting with the NBA club’s Oct. 20 home opener. Vaccinated fans must show proof of at least one dose for entry.

Children age 2-11 must be masked, the release added, and will need to provide proof a negative COVID test if seated within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games. Children under age 2 will not have to wear a mask.

Grizzlies President Jason Wexler said the team polled season ticket holders and found “a clear-cut supermajority” of them are vaccinated and want to be in a similar or tested environment.

He added that once the mask order is lifted and with the vaccination/negative test policy in place, “fans can get back to a mask-less environment inside FedExForum with the confidence that everyone in attendance is either vaccinated or has shown proof of a negative test.”