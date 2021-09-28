Dodgers’ Pujols goes on COVID-19 IL after 2nd vaccine

Los Angeles Dodgers pinch-hitter Albert Pujols runs up the first-base line after popping out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 10-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Albert Pujols went on the Los Angeles Dodgers' COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, when Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib.

Pujols received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and “just didn't feel good,” manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Pujols is batting .255 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 82 games since he signed with the Dodgers on May 17 following his release from the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time NL MVP is fifth with 679 homers, 17 shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth.

Bellinger is hitting .159 in 89 games. The 2019 NL MVP has nine home runs and 34 RBIs. He was not in the starting lineup against San Diego.