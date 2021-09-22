Health News

Mayor of small coastal Georgia town dies from COVID-19

The Associated Press

RICEBORO, Ga.

The mayor of a small coastal Georgia town has died from complications due to COVID-19

Riceboro Mayor Joe Harris died Tuesday, Pearlie Axson, the town's mayor pro tem, told local news outlets.

Harris died at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville after being hospitalized last week, Axson said.

The 35-year-old Harris had been mayor of Riceboro, a town of about 800 people south of Savannah, since 2020. He was an elementary school teacher in Hinesville.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Tuesday.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Axson said the city council will meet to decide if a special election will be needed.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

Man pleads guilty in Wichita doctor’s 2017 stabbing death

September 22, 2021 3:07 AM

Health News

Psychologist indicted for $100,000 in false Medicaid claims

September 22, 2021 3:07 AM

Health News

Nets don’t expect issues meeting New York vaccine mandates

September 22, 2021 3:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service