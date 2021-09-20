North Carolina firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

A North Carolina firefighter has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

The Durham Fire Department announced the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Klemm in a Facebook post Sunday morning. The 15-year employee died late Saturday.

“He will be missed greatly,” the fire department said in its Facebook posting.

Klemm began his career with the Durham Fire Department on Feb. 27, 2006, after graduating from Fire Academy 19. He was promoted to fire driver on Jan. 2, 2020, and was last assigned to the Engine 8 A-Shift.