Former Bear, Steve McMichael, gets ALS Courage Award

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Steve McMichael, a beloved member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, received the first ALS Courage Award.

McMichael, who has Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was honored Saturday during the 20th anniversary of the Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk for Life, a fundraising event.

“One of these days, we'll cure this,” McMichael said.

His teammates were there, including Keith Van Horne and Dan Hampton, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“I never thought that I could admire the man more than I already did,” Van Horne said during the presentation. “But watching him, how he carries himself dealing with this toughest opponent that he’s ever had to face, he’s done it with grace and humor.”

ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

