At least 2 Kentucky districts make masks in schools optional

While the overwhelming majority of Kentucky school districts have extended mask requirements, at least two school systems have opted to make facial coverings optional in schools.

The Science Hill Independent and Gallatin County districts will allow parents to decide whether their children wear masks in schools. School employees will have the same choice.

“Nobody knows their kids better than the parents," Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said Thursday. "So that’s why we feel that it’s most important to let them make that decision.”

Last month, Dyehouse called Gov. Andy Beshear a “liberal lunatic” after the Democratic governor ordered mask wearing in schools to combat a coronavirus surge caused by the delta variant.

The Republican-dominated legislature scrapped a statewide mask mandate for public schools and imposed a ban on any statewide mask rules until June 2023. A separate statewide mask mandate approved by the state school board ends Friday.

Lawmakers shifted masking decisions to local school boards.

The Gallatin County district decided masks will be optional but recommended for students. The district is in a hospital region where intensive care units are full, according to the state.

So far, 136 of the state’s 171 public school districts have decided to continue requiring masks in schools, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.